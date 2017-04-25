Fortinet, Leidos Form Managed Security Service Partnership

Leidos has agreed to be a managed service provider of Fortinet‘s security products to federal government and commercial customers under a partnership agreement.
Leidos said Tuesday its distribution of Fortinet offerings such as FortiSIEM will expand the former’s current pool of managed security services for clients.
FortiSIEM combines the capacities of security operations centers and network operations centers into a single security information and event monitoring platform designed to help organizations analyze and manage the security of information technology assets.
“We’re excited to partner with Leidos and work together with their leading security professionals to protect our joint customers against an increasingly hostile threat landscape,” said Phil Quade, chief information security officer at Fortinet.
Bob Meindl, president of Leidos’ cyber unit, said the combination of Fortinet’s suite of technologies with Leidos’ cybersecurity experience will help the alliance to protect customers in the current threat environment.
