Fraser Optics has landed a firm-fixed-price contract to supply electro-optic camera systems to the air and marine operations division of the Department of Homeland Security‘s Customs and Border Protection agency.
The company said Thursday AMO utilizes the Tethered Aerostat Radar System to detect low-altitude aircraft and track suspicious movements of ultralight and short landing aircraft over the southwest border.
“It is an honor and a privilege to team with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the Southern Border,” said Fraser Optics CEO Luke Ritter.
“Our team is committed to putting advanced technology in the hands of those who protect America.”
AMO uses a range of aeronautical and maritime systems in efforts to protect people in the U.S. as well as apprehend, detect, intercept, sort and track potential criminals in various environments at and beyond the country’s borders.
Fraser Optics to Provide Camera Systems to CBP’s Air and Marine Operations Unit
Fraser Optics has landed a firm-fixed-price contract to supply electro-optic camera systems to the air and marine operations division of the Department of Homeland Security‘s Customs and Border Protection agency.
The company said Thursday AMO utilizes the Tethered Aerostat Radar System to detect low-altitude aircraft and track suspicious movements of ultralight and short landing aircraft over the southwest border.
“It is an honor and a privilege to team with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the Southern Border,” said Fraser Optics CEO Luke Ritter.
“Our team is committed to putting advanced technology in the hands of those who protect America.”
AMO uses a range of aeronautical and maritime systems in efforts to protect people in the U.S. as well as apprehend, detect, intercept, sort and track potential criminals in various environments at and beyond the country’s borders.