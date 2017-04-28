General Atomics-GKN Aerospace Alliance Unveils RPA Landing Gear Production Line

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems division and GKN Aerospace‘s Fokker business have opened a production line of landing gear systems for the General Atomics built Predator B remotely piloted aircraft.
Fokker said Tuesday the facility in Helmond, the Netherlands is designed to support “highly automated” processes and will be managed by a program team.
Linden Blue, CEO of General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business, said Fokker’s production of the Predator B landing gear is part of GA-ASI’s commitment to collaborate with the European industry on aircraft systems.
The two companies have partnered to offer Predator B to the Dutch armed forces.
GA-ASI and Fokker also aim to collaborate on the use of advanced composites in the Predator B landing gear to help decrease weight and boost production lead times, Fokker noted.
