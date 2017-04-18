General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business has received a contract to help the Defense Department produce a lithium-ion battery system for a portable unmanned underwater vehicle designed to support shallow water surveillance missions.
The company said Monday it is part of an industry team that currently works with DoD to design, fabricate and test a Lithium-ion Fault Tolerant battery that will be used to power the Semi-Autonomous Hydrographic Reconnaissance Vehicle.
SAHRV is designed to detect, identify and scan mines and other obstacles at sea.
“The goal of this new contract is to provide a safe, fault-tolerant, high energy density system that achieves the safety certification approvals required for an unlimited ship carry-on capability and to provide the energy needed to maximize mission assurance whenever and wherever the SAHRV is deployed,” Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS.
Forney added the company has previously test its LiFT battery systems on a manned submersible platform.
General Atomics to Help DoD Build Lithium-Ion Battery for Shallow Water Surveillance Vehicle
