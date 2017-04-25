General Dynamics Awards $76M Contract to BWXT for Submarine Common Missile Compartment Tube Assemblies

BWX Technologies‘ Nuclear Operations Group subsidiary has received a $76.2 million contract from General Dynamics‘ Electric Boat business to produce additional common missile compartment tube assemblies for U.S. and U.K. nuclear submarines.
BWXT said Monday the Block II CMC missile tubes will be integrated on Columbia-class and Dreadnought-class nuclear submarines.
General Dynamics Electric Boat received a $95.6 million contract modification to provide 17 tactical missile tubes to the Navy’s Columbia-class submarine program.
BWXT will build the tube assemblies at its manufacturing facility in Mount Vernon, Indiana, through 2021.
Rex Geveden, BWXT president and CEO, said the company uses a “high-consequence” manufacturing process in production of CMC missile tubes.
The company plans to refurbish a 180,000-square-foot production facility at the Mount Vernon site and add as many as 120 workers to support contract work.
