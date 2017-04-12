General Dynamics has obtained full operating capability status from the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection agency for a company-built remote video surveillance platform.
The company said Tuesday it achieved the FOC designation for the updated Remote Video Surveillance System after it completed the field testing and deployment phase along the southern U.S. border over a two-year period.
RVSS is designed to be installed on towers and elevated structures and has electro-optical and infrared sensors as well as video management tool with analytics functions that work to provide ground-based surveillance to border patrol officers.
The company has fielded the upgraded RVSS to several locations in Arizona with a plan to deploy the system to two sites in Texas this year.
General Dynamics’ One Source business updated RVSS under a contract CBP awarded in July 2013.
The company also designed CBP’s Relocatable RVSS through the Federal Aviation Administration’s technical support services contract and supported the deployment of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Rescue 21 command, control and communications platform.
General Dynamics Obtains CBP FOC Status for Remote Video Surveillance Platform
