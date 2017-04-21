General Dynamics Subsidiary Gets Navy Contract for Ship Alterations

General Dynamics‘ Electric Boat subsidiary has secured a potential $46.5 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide ship alterations and a range of technical services.
The Defense Department said Thursday the contract has a $13 million base value and covers technical engineering support for Trident II submarine launched ballistic missile programs, Ohio-class submarines, attack weapon system trainers and advanced weapons system development requirements.
Electric Boat will also perform weapon systems technical engineering support for ballistic missile submarines as well as technical services for Trident maintenance operations.
Work will occur in Groton, Connecticut, through April 30, 2020.
The Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs office obligated $12,964,940 at the time of award from the military branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance and “other” procurement funds as well as $2,727,203 from the U.K.’s contract funds.
