The General Services Administration has issued a request for information on plans to transition small agencies and tribal government customers from expiring telecommunications and network services contracts to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions procurement vehicle.
GSA said Monday in a FedBizOpps notice it has created an approach to help small agencies and native American tribes complete their shift from the Networx and Washington Interagency Telecommunications System 3 contracts to EIS.
Under the proposed approach, the agencies and governments with Networx and WITS 3 inventory can ask GSA to complete their EIS transition.
An estimated 100 small agencies and 60 native American tribes are included in the customer base with Networx and WITS 3 contracts that represents $14 million in annual billing.
GSA evaluated the affected contract inventory and identified 36 service types that require the move to EIS, the notice stated.
Interested participants can submit feedback through April 28.
The agency also sought industry comments in January on a plan to move customer agencies from expiring regional telecommunications service contracts to the EIS governmentwide acquisition contract.
GSA Posts RFI on Planned EIS Transition of Small Agencies, Tribal Gov’ts
