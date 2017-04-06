The General Services Administration wants industry feedback on a plan to create one or more special item numbers for maintenance, repair and operations services under the agency’s 51V Schedule procurement vehicle.
GSA Seeks Industry Input on Plan to Create New Maintenance, Repair, Operations SINs
The General Services Administration wants industry feedback on a plan to create one or more special item numbers for maintenance, repair and operations services under the agency’s 51V Schedule procurement vehicle.
GSA said Monday in a FedBizOpps notice that the planned SIN/s are intended to address federal civilian and Defense Department agency needs for MRO offerings as well as reduce contract or catalog duplication for customers and vendors.
The SIN/s will also work to increase small business participation in the procurement process; expand selection of MRO items beyond the Federal Strategic Sourcing Initiative’s purchasing channel; and obtain lower prices on MRO offerings.
Interested vendors can submit responses through May 3.