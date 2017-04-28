Guardtime to Integrate Cyber Elements into Lockheed’s Software Devt, Systems Engineering Processes

Guardtime‘s federal business has been chosen by Lockheed Martin to help incorporate blockchain technology and other cyber elements into the latter’s software development, supply chain risk management and systems engineering efforts.
Lockheed said Thursday it wants to adopt Guardtime Federal’s Black Lantern appliances and Core blockchain infrastructure as part of efforts to secure developmental processes.
Ron Bessire, vice president of engineering and technology at Lockheed Martin’s aeronautics business, said that the new cyber security approaches will help boost data integrity, problem discovery and mitigation processes as well as reduce the regression testing volume.
“Guardtime Federal is excited about collaborating with such a high quality team for delivering capabilities to Lockheed Martin with whom we share a common vision regarding cyber and software development challenges,” said David Hamilton, president of Guardtime Federal.
In 2015, both companies tested a technology designed to mitigate data threats in aerospace, industry and military organizations
Guardtime leads a consortium composed of cyber-centric companies that hold experience in the vulnerability discovery, formal methods and vulnerability analysis areas.
Members of the consortium, including ForAllSecure, Galois and Trail of Bits, have previously supported cyber programs at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
