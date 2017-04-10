Hitachi has agreed to distribute DigitalGlobe‘s satellite imagery products and services in the Japanese market under a commercial reseller agreement.
DigitalGlobe said Friday Hitachi launched a satellite imagery distribution service and will offer 30-centimeter resolution images from the former’s constellation of satellites to companies, news organizations, municipal offices and government agencies in Japan.
Hitachi has also appointed Japan Space Imaging as a sub-reseller of DigitalGlobe services.
DigitalGlobe satellites collect Earth imagery data daily to provide information on the changes of the planet and support agricultural monitoring, business intelligence, crisis management, global development and scientific research efforts.
Hitachi can also use DigitalGlobe’s high-resolution imagery in efforts to help clients assess damage caused by large-scale disasters or develop agricultural plans based on historical crop growth data.
Hitachi to Resell DigitalGlobe Satellite Imagery Products, Services in Japan
