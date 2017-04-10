Honeywell has secured a potential 23-year, $10.8 million energy savings performance contract from the Federal Aviation Administration to carry out infrastructure upgrades at 21 FAA-run facilities.
The company said Thursday that the modernization project will also be funded through the Energy Department‘s Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies grant.
Honeywell will lead efforts to update air traffic control towers, terminal radar approach controls and air route traffic control centers at 21 locations under the project.
Contract work will also include installation of solar panel arrays and light-emitting diode lighting as well as modernization of building automation systems to boost heating, ventilation and air conditioning control, Honeywell noted.
FAA aims to reduce energy consumption at its facilities by at least 10 percent as well as decrease the agency’s energy use by more than six million kilowatt hours annually.
The project is expected to create as many as 95 jobs and scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2018.
Honeywell to Update FAA Infrastructure Under Energy Savings Performance Contract
Honeywell has secured a potential 23-year, $10.8 million energy savings performance contract from the Federal Aviation Administration to carry out infrastructure upgrades at 21 FAA-run facilities.
The company said Thursday that the modernization project will also be funded through the Energy Department‘s Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies grant.
Honeywell will lead efforts to update air traffic control towers, terminal radar approach controls and air route traffic control centers at 21 locations under the project.
Contract work will also include installation of solar panel arrays and light-emitting diode lighting as well as modernization of building automation systems to boost heating, ventilation and air conditioning control, Honeywell noted.
FAA aims to reduce energy consumption at its facilities by at least 10 percent as well as decrease the agency’s energy use by more than six million kilowatt hours annually.
The project is expected to create as many as 95 jobs and scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2018.