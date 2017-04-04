Huntington Ingalls Tests Navy’s Washington Submarine at Sea

Huntington Ingalls Industries has tested the components, systems and compartments of the U.S. Navy‘s future nuclear-powered attack submarine Washington (SSN 787) during an initial round of sea trials.
Washington is built through a teaming agreement between HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division and General Dynamics’ Electric Boat subsidiary. HII said Monday.
The Virginia-class submarine functioned at a high speed underwater and on the surface during the tests.
NNS and Electric Boat began construction work on Washington in September 2011 as part of the former’s two-submarine-per-year build plan under the VCS program.
The Navy will receive the submarine after acceptance trials are completed.
