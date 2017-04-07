The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity will hold a Proposers Day on May 11 in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area to discuss a program that seeks to develop ground-based imaging approaches for objects in the geosynchronous Earth orbit.
IARPA said Wednesday in a FedBizOpps notice that the Amon-Hen program aims to build a low-cost, ground-based optical interferometer that can help reconstruct images of GEO objects.
Ground-based observers cannot provide imagery of GEO objects with enough resolution to meet space situational awareness needs because these objects appear small and dim due to distance, IARPA noted.
Amon-Hen seeks to develop an interferometer that can help fully resolve images to 12.5 nanoradian angular resolution, develop image reconstruction techniques and collect data for a single GEO object in less than one hour.
IARPA will discuss the program’s research problems; answer questions from potential proposers; and host a forum for teaming opportunities at the event.
Interested participants can register until May 4.
IARPA to Host Proposers Day on Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Imaging Program
