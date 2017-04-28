IBM has opened four new cloud data centers in U.S. to address the demand for cloud infrastructure that can support access to services such as internet of things, blockchain, quantum computing and cognitive technology.
The company said Wednesday it established two new facilities each in Dallas, Texas and Washington, D.C. as part of efforts to expand its global cloud footprint in 2017.
The four facilities are designed to house thousands of physical servers and offer a range of cloud infrastructure services such as bare metal servers, virtual servers, storage security services and networking, IBM added.
The data centers also work to help customers create their preferred public, private or hybrid cloud environments.
IBM now owns approximately 55 cloud data centers in 19 countries, including 22 across the U.S.
IBM Launches 4 US Data Centers in Cloud Footprint Expansion Push
