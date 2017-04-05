Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch
Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch, senior vice president for government strategy and policy at Inmarsat, has said the Defense Department should transition a larger part of its wideband satellite communications requirements to industry, Defense News reported Tuesday.
Valerie Insinna writes Cowen-Hirsch told Defense News in a Friday interview before the Space Symposium that service branches should use their military-owned satcom capabilities for specific mission-critical requirements.
“Rather than have the mindset that it is milsatcom first and commercial on an as-needed basis, put your core missions, your core capabilities that are known, consistent and essential right there on the backbone of commercial,” she said.
She also cited Inmarsat’s involvement in DoD’s Analysis of Alternatives for wideband communication services and that the company aims to participate in a pilot program for commercial satcom in support of the AOA initiative, the report added.
Inmarsat’s Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch: DoD Should Shift Bulk of Wideband Satcom Needs to Commercial Sector
Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch
Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch, senior vice president for government strategy and policy at Inmarsat, has said the Defense Department should transition a larger part of its wideband satellite communications requirements to industry, Defense News reported Tuesday.
Valerie Insinna writes Cowen-Hirsch told Defense News in a Friday interview before the Space Symposium that service branches should use their military-owned satcom capabilities for specific mission-critical requirements.
“Rather than have the mindset that it is milsatcom first and commercial on an as-needed basis, put your core missions, your core capabilities that are known, consistent and essential right there on the backbone of commercial,” she said.
She also cited Inmarsat’s involvement in DoD’s Analysis of Alternatives for wideband communication services and that the company aims to participate in a pilot program for commercial satcom in support of the AOA initiative, the report added.