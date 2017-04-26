Intel has partnered with Carnegie Mellon University to work on a three-year, $4.1 million program to research and develop analytics tools designed to generate insights from large volume of online video content.
The company and CMU will conduct the research program at the Intel Science and Technology Center for Visual Cloud Systems to be based at the university’s Gates and Hillman centers in Pennsylvania, Intel said Monday.
The ISTC for Visual Cloud Systems aims to advance the development and use of cloud-based computing platforms that will work to manage video content derived from drones, online cameras and other internet of things-based devices.
Intel and the university will also build data processing methods to handle bandwidth-intensive data workloads through the integration of the firm’s Intel Xeon processors, imaging platforms and IoT and data center knowledge with CMU’s experience in databases, storage systems and visual and cloud computing.
Stanford University will also contribute its domain-specific language and computational photography knowledge to the ISTC for Visual Cloud Systems.
Intel, Carnegie Mellon Team Up on Cloud-Based Video Analytics Research Program
Intel has partnered with Carnegie Mellon University to work on a three-year, $4.1 million program to research and develop analytics tools designed to generate insights from large volume of online video content.
The company and CMU will conduct the research program at the Intel Science and Technology Center for Visual Cloud Systems to be based at the university’s Gates and Hillman centers in Pennsylvania, Intel said Monday.
The ISTC for Visual Cloud Systems aims to advance the development and use of cloud-based computing platforms that will work to manage video content derived from drones, online cameras and other internet of things-based devices.
Intel and the university will also build data processing methods to handle bandwidth-intensive data workloads through the integration of the firm’s Intel Xeon processors, imaging platforms and IoT and data center knowledge with CMU’s experience in databases, storage systems and visual and cloud computing.
Stanford University will also contribute its domain-specific language and computational photography knowledge to the ISTC for Visual Cloud Systems.