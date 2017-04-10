Kongsberg Lands Contract to Integrate BAE Australian Arm’s RF Sensor With F-35 Missile

A Kongsberg subsidiary has received a potential $17.3 million contract from Australia’s federal government to integrate a BAE Systems-developed radio-frequency sensor platform with the former’s Joint Strike Missile that will fly aboard the Lockheed Martin-built F-35 fighter aircraft.
BAE’s Australian arm will deliver passive RF sensors to Kongsberg’s defense and aerospace business for use in qualification operations, BAE said Friday.
BAE’s RF sensor will work to enable the JSM system to detect and perform attacks on littoral and ground targets as well as provide two-way communication functions for use in inflight termination and target adjustment activities.
BAE’s Australian division developed the sensor system under the government’s Priority Industry Capability Innovation Program and secured a grant in 2013 to move the technology through the commercialization phase.
Kongsberg said Friday the contract is part of the agreement signed by the governments of Australia and Norway in 2015.
The Kongberg-built JSM platform is a fifth-generation, long-range strike missile designed to evade detection by enemy defense and countermeasures systems.
