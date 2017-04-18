Kratos Subsidiary Modifies T-72 Tank to Operate Unmanned

A subsidiary of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has installed a remote control kit into a T-72 tank to support unmanned operations.
Kratos said Thursday its Micro Systems business converted a T-72 to be controlled by the Army Ground Aerial Target Control System as part of an effort to help the U.S. Army meet its tank target requirement.
AGATCS is a vehicle and datalink agnostic control system that has been integrated with multiple Army air, ground and sea surface target vehicles.
Florida-based Micro Systems collaborated with the Army’s targets management office on the T-72 modification project.
Micro Systems is part of Kratos’ unmanned systems segment.
