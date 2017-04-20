Quantum3D‘s government systems business has received a contract from L3 Technologies‘ link simulation and training division to support the development of a flight crew training platform for the U.S. Air Force‘s new airborne warning and control system aircraft.
Quantum3D said Tuesday it will supply a MANTIS image generation tool, GeoScapeSE worldwide synthetic environment and a CatalystSE digital content creation system as well as provide program and integration services throughout the remainder of 2017 under the contract with L3.
The Air Force awarded a $38.3 million contract to L3 in July 2016 to develop an AWACS crew flight training system under the Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation program.
DRAGON is a collaboration between the U.S. and NATO and covers AWACS upgrades intended to address current and future air traffic control requirements.
Quantum3D to Support L3 in Air Force AWACS Trainer Development Project
Quantum3D‘s government systems business has received a contract from L3 Technologies‘ link simulation and training division to support the development of a flight crew training platform for the U.S. Air Force‘s new airborne warning and control system aircraft.
Quantum3D said Tuesday it will supply a MANTIS image generation tool, GeoScapeSE worldwide synthetic environment and a CatalystSE digital content creation system as well as provide program and integration services throughout the remainder of 2017 under the contract with L3.
The Air Force awarded a $38.3 million contract to L3 in July 2016 to develop an AWACS crew flight training system under the Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation program.
DRAGON is a collaboration between the U.S. and NATO and covers AWACS upgrades intended to address current and future air traffic control requirements.