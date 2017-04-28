LAC Federal to Offer Professional & Health IT Services via GSA IT Schedule 70

LAC Federal has secured a five-year contract to offer professional and health information technology services via the General Services Administration‘s IT Schedule 70 procurement vehicle.
The company said Thursday it will provide services to federal, state and local government agencies as a prime contractor in Special Item Numbers (SINS) 132-51 and 132-52.
The SINs cover services such as automation information systems design and integration, IT data conversion, creation and retrieval of IT-related automated news services and data services, and IT systems analysis services.
Rockville, Maryland-based LAC Federal provides IT professional services and Library-as-a-Service offerings to clients including the Foreign Service Institute’s Stephen Low Information Center, The Joint Bank-Fund Library, Library of Congress, National Agricultural Library and the National Library of Education.
