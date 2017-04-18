Leidos-owned company Systems Made Simple has secured a potential three-year, $29 million task order to support data repositories the Department of Veterans Affairs uses to share healthcare information with the Defense Department and other external government agencies.
Systems Made Simple will develop, expand, update, maintain and plan the implementation of functionalities for the VA/DoD Identity Repository, Veterans Information Solution, Health Data Repository and Administrative Data Repository, Leidos said Monday.
Jon Scholl, president of Leidos’ health group, said the VA’s Repositories Program works to help the department manage care services for U.S. military veterans.
The order was awarded through the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation contract vehicle and contains one base year plus two option years.
Systems Made Simple is one of 21 companies awarded positions on the potential 10-year, $22.3 billion T4NG contract last year to provide information technology upgrades support to VA and other federal agencies.
Leidos' Systems Made Simple Lands VA Health Data Repository Support Task Order; Jon Scholl Comments
