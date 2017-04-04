Roger Krone
Leidos and U.K.’s defense ministry have opened an 861,112-square-foot facility in Shropshire, England, to provide logistics, commodities and support services to the British military.
The Defence Fulfilment Centre is built to also store food, clothing, general and medical supplies of the U.K.’s armed forces, Leidos said Tuesday.
A Leidos-led delivery team that includes Kuehne+Nagel and TVS Supply Chain Solutions will operate DFC.
Leidos chairman and CEO Roger Krone, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the completion of DFC builds on the company’s strategy to deliver information technology and logistics services to U.K.’s armed forces.
The $103.4 million project began in October 2015 and the company projected the facility will save the British military as much as $622.9 million over the next 15 years.
Leidos, UK Defense Ministry Open Military Logistics Facility; Roger Krone Comments
