Lockheed Conducts Fifth TACMS Flight Test to Validate Missile Functions

Lockheed Martin has conducted a fifth flight test of its modernized tactical missile system to verify the system’s functions and compliance with performance requirements under an engineering and manufacturing development contract with the U.S. Army.
Lockheed said Thursday it equipped the missile with new guidance electronics and a capacity to engage area targets as part of the Army’s TACMS Service Life Extension Program.
TACMS was cold conditioned then launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher towards a target approximately 53 miles away during the test held at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
“The modernized TACMS flight test program validates production readiness,” said Scott Greene, vice president of precision fires and combat maneuver systems at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control business.
The TACMS modernization process includes the disassembly and demilitarization of TACMS Block 1 and 1A submunition warheads, which will be replaced with unitary warheads designed to comply with the Defense Department‘s policy on cluster munitions and unintended harm to civilians.
