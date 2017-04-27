Lockheed Lands Contracts to Update Japan’s Apache Helicopter Sensors

Lockheed Martin has secured contracts of undisclosed value to update the sensor systems of Japan’s AH-64DJP Apache attack helicopters and carry out performance based logistics support.
The company said Wednesday it will supply 14 laser designation kits through 2020 to upgrade the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor systems of the Japanese army.
The Modernized Day Sensor Assembly upgrade is intended to optimize the M-TADS/PNVS sensor’s laser reliability as well as boost Apache helicopters’ capacity to assign targets and establish accurate target range, Lockheed added.
Lockheed’s Apache sustainment team will provide logistics support under another three-year contract.
The company will also update the Japanese army’s test equipment and facilitate in-country training.
Japan is the first international Apache customer to obtain M-DSA upgrade to its M-TADS/PNVS sensors, Lockheed noted.
M-TADS/PNVS works to provide long-range, precision engagement and pilotage functions for day, night and adverse weather missions.
