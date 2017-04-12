Lockheed Martin will hold a three-day wargame exercise at its Center for Innovation in Suffolk, Virginia, to demonstrate how the operational integration of air, cyber and space domains can help boost command and control operations.
The company said Tuesday it will examine potential gaps and synergies in air, cyber and space planning processes during the exercise as part of efforts to create strategies to collectively utilize all three domains.
Lockheed will observe and identify potential applications for integration of the disparate processes with the help of an integrated group and a traditional unit.
“Prevailing in future conflicts requires the ability to understand situations faster than our adversaries,” said Rob Smith, vice president of Lockheed’s C4ISR business.
“This exercise will look at ways to bring synergistic battlespace effects by merging the planning cycles of all three domains,” Smith added.
Lockheed will send the results of the exercise to the U.S. Air Force‘s Multi-Domain Command and Control Enterprise Capability Collaboration Team.
The team, led by Brig. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, aims to develop a plan to apply MDC2 in a real-world setting.
Lockheed to Explore Multi-Domain C2 at Wargame Exercise
Lockheed Martin will hold a three-day wargame exercise at its Center for Innovation in Suffolk, Virginia, to demonstrate how the operational integration of air, cyber and space domains can help boost command and control operations.
The company said Tuesday it will examine potential gaps and synergies in air, cyber and space planning processes during the exercise as part of efforts to create strategies to collectively utilize all three domains.
Lockheed will observe and identify potential applications for integration of the disparate processes with the help of an integrated group and a traditional unit.
“Prevailing in future conflicts requires the ability to understand situations faster than our adversaries,” said Rob Smith, vice president of Lockheed’s C4ISR business.
“This exercise will look at ways to bring synergistic battlespace effects by merging the planning cycles of all three domains,” Smith added.
Lockheed will send the results of the exercise to the U.S. Air Force‘s Multi-Domain Command and Control Enterprise Capability Collaboration Team.
The team, led by Brig. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, aims to develop a plan to apply MDC2 in a real-world setting.