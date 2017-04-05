Lockheed Unveils Analytics Platform for Space Asset Protection

Lockheed Martin has unveiled an analytics platform the company designed to help public and private sector customers protect their space assets.
The intelligent Space offering encompasses sensor data processing, space domain awareness, battle management and command-and-control support for defense, civil, commercial and international clients, Lockheed said Tuesday.
The company designed iSpace to task, process and correlate data from a global network of government, commercial and scientific community sensors and command centers.
Rob Smith, vice president of Lockheed’s C4ISR business, said the platform uses predictive analytic tools intended to help decision makers “understand the operational picture and respond appropriately.”
iSpace works to automatically deliver information in real time and recommend response measures to users.
Lockheed noted the platform also includes a user display that can be integrated in various environments for modeling, simulation, experimentation or operational use.
