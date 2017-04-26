Marillyn Hewson
Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said during a conference call Tuesday that she expects Congress to reach a defense budget deal for the remaining months of fiscal 2017, Orlando Sentinel reported Tuesday.
Marco Santana writes Hewson added lawmakers should work to ensure a continuous flow of funds to all military branches.
“We, as a nation, need to recognize these threats and provide our military leaders relief from current budgetary constraints,” said Hewson, who also serves as Lockheed’s chairman and president and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017.
Hewson’s remarks coincide with the release of Lockheed’s earnings report for the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal year.
Lockheed reported a 28 percent drop in helicopter deliveries and a 15 percent decline in profits for fiscal 2017’s first quarter, the report added.
Lockheed’s Marillyn Hewson ‘Hopes’ Congress Reaches Agreement Over Fiscal 2017 Defense Budget
Marillyn Hewson
Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said during a conference call Tuesday that she expects Congress to reach a defense budget deal for the remaining months of fiscal 2017, Orlando Sentinel reported Tuesday.
Marco Santana writes Hewson added lawmakers should work to ensure a continuous flow of funds to all military branches.
“We, as a nation, need to recognize these threats and provide our military leaders relief from current budgetary constraints,” said Hewson, who also serves as Lockheed’s chairman and president and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017.
Hewson’s remarks coincide with the release of Lockheed’s earnings report for the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal year.
Lockheed reported a 28 percent drop in helicopter deliveries and a 15 percent decline in profits for fiscal 2017’s first quarter, the report added.