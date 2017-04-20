MobileIron Supports DoD’s Mobile Derived Credentials; Sean Frazier Comments

MobileIron has integrated with the Defense Department‘s Purebred derived credentials in a push to eliminate the need for common access cards to authenticate mobile identity.
The company said Wednesday its derived credentials technology works to help government agencies authorize employees’ use of mobile devices to access resources without using additional hardware such as smart card readers.
Sean Frazier, chief technical evangelist of MobileIron, said passwords and CACs pose a challenge to mobility and that he believes the provision of derived credentials is a key step toward a mobilized workforce.
Derived credentials also work to extend organizations’ use of smart card-based authentication technology to mobile platforms as well as facilitate strong, password-less authentication to sensitive resources.
