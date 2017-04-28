Motorola Solutions and RapidSOS have partnered in an effort to provide precise location information for U.S. 9-1-1 calls made through smartphones.
RapidSOS will deliver location information through Motorola’s Emergency CallWorks CallStation software which works to support emergency call-taking and mapping, Motorola said Wednesday.
Both companies also plan to offer location data to first responders in the field via Motorola’s suite of public safety mobile applications that will be launched later this year.
RapidSOS CEO Michael Martin said RapidSOS’ technology is designed to transmit data from wearable products, connected cars, consumer Internet of Things platforms and mobile devices.
Martin added that the partnership will deliver information to support first responders’ emergency response efforts.
Motorola and RapidSOS’ joint offering will work to determine the precise location of a mobile phone using sensors on the device, WiFi access points, Bluetooth transmitters and other technologies that detect location.
Motorola Solutions, RapidSOS to Deliver Smartphone Location Info for 9-1-1 Calls
