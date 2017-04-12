Motorola Solutions will launch a suite of mobile applications designed to help public safety personnel communicate and collaborate with each other.
The company said Tuesday the portfolio comprises the Messaging, Mapping, WAVE and Telephony apps.
Messaging is designed to help first responders share text messages and photos to individuals or talk groups across smartphones and two-way radios.
Mapping will work to identify nearby officers and create “geo-fenced” communication groups between closely located responders to support location-based collaboration.
WAVE is a push-to-talk platform intended to facilitate communication among smartphone and land mobile radio users while Telephony is built to support encrypted phone calls.
Motorola noted the core suite of apps will be deployed using a “software-as-a-service” model and will aid operations across various networks and devices such as radios on land mobile radio networks and smartphones on broadband networks.
The company aims to expand the product suite with apps for live video-streaming, electronic citations, database search and collaborative “whiteboarding.”
Motorola Solutions to Debut Public Safety Mobile Apps Suite
Motorola Solutions will launch a suite of mobile applications designed to help public safety personnel communicate and collaborate with each other.
The company said Tuesday the portfolio comprises the Messaging, Mapping, WAVE and Telephony apps.
Messaging is designed to help first responders share text messages and photos to individuals or talk groups across smartphones and two-way radios.
Mapping will work to identify nearby officers and create “geo-fenced” communication groups between closely located responders to support location-based collaboration.
WAVE is a push-to-talk platform intended to facilitate communication among smartphone and land mobile radio users while Telephony is built to support encrypted phone calls.
Motorola noted the core suite of apps will be deployed using a “software-as-a-service” model and will aid operations across various networks and devices such as radios on land mobile radio networks and smartphones on broadband networks.
The company aims to expand the product suite with apps for live video-streaming, electronic citations, database search and collaborative “whiteboarding.”