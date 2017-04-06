Genesis Engineering Solutions and NASA‘s Goddard Space Flight Center have signed a patent license agreement that authorizes the company to produce and market processors based on a Goddard-built onboard processing system.
NASA said Wednesday Genesis Engineering Solutions will use the SpaceCube 2.0 design in efforts to create new space-based processors that can generate up to 100 times more computing power than current systems.
The agreement offers the space agency an option to purchase future systems from the company, NASA noted.
SpaceCube 2.0 combines a multiprocessing platform, based on Xilinx-developed FPGAs, and an integrated upset detection and correction architecture designed to help power traditional flight systems.
“Licensing our technology to American companies is a prime example of how NASA supports the innovation economy,” Dan Lockney, technology transfer program executive at NASA’s Washington headquarters.
Lanham, Maryland-based Genesis Engineering Solutions offers avionics, analysis, composites, design, fabrication, management, programming, structural, systems engineering, thermal and training products and services to government and industry clients.
NASA, Genesis Engineering Solutions Enter Processor Tech Licensing Agreement
Genesis Engineering Solutions and NASA‘s Goddard Space Flight Center have signed a patent license agreement that authorizes the company to produce and market processors based on a Goddard-built onboard processing system.
NASA said Wednesday Genesis Engineering Solutions will use the SpaceCube 2.0 design in efforts to create new space-based processors that can generate up to 100 times more computing power than current systems.
The agreement offers the space agency an option to purchase future systems from the company, NASA noted.
SpaceCube 2.0 combines a multiprocessing platform, based on Xilinx-developed FPGAs, and an integrated upset detection and correction architecture designed to help power traditional flight systems.
“Licensing our technology to American companies is a prime example of how NASA supports the innovation economy,” Dan Lockney, technology transfer program executive at NASA’s Washington headquarters.
Lanham, Maryland-based Genesis Engineering Solutions offers avionics, analysis, composites, design, fabrication, management, programming, structural, systems engineering, thermal and training products and services to government and industry clients.