The U.S. Navy has conducted formal laboratory and initial flight tests on updated software for a Northrop Grumman-built unmanned aerial system.
Northrop said Tuesday the new MQ-4C Triton software package modernized the platform’s traffic alert and collision avoidance system, multi-aircraft control technology and multifunction active sensor radar modes.
The Navy aims to achieve early operational capability status for the MQ-4C UAS in early 2018.
“The integration of this enhanced software suite expands Triton’s operational maritime intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting capabilities and moves it that much closer to qualification for operational missions in the pacific theater,” said Doug Shaffer, vice president of Northrop’s Triton programs.
MQ-4C Triton is equipped with a multi-sensor mission payload and designed to classify, detect and track vessels over ocean and coastal regions.
Northrop added the platform has a capacity to operate for as long as 24 hours at an altitude of up to 56,500 feet and an operational range of 8,200 nautical miles.
Navy Tests Updated Software of Northrop-Built Triton UAS
