Astro Machine Works and Merrill Aviation have won five-year contracts worth up to $41.7 million combined to manufacture, assemble, inspect and deliver gun weapon system components for the U.S. Navy‘s battle management systems.
Both contractors will also provide future redesigned and updated assemblies that result from the prototyping, research and developmental phases of BMS programs, the Defense Department said Monday.
The Navy received three offers for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts and will award delivery orders on a firm-fixed-price basis.
The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division obligated $241,695 to Astro Machine Works and $89,646 to Merrill Aviation at the time of award from the U.S. Air Force‘s fiscal 2017 procurement funds.
Work will occur through March 2022 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania and Saginaw, Michigan.
Navy Taps Astro Machine Works, Merrill Aviation for Battle Mgmt System Components
