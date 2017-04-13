NGD Systems to Develop In-Storage Data Processing Tech Under NSF Grant

NGD Systems has secured a Small Business Innovation Research Phase II grant from the National Science Foundation to develop and commercialize technology that will work to integrate data processing capacity into storage devices.
The company said Wednesday it aims to eliminate the need to move data to main memory before processing with an in-situ processing technology.
“We are now engaged with several data center customers, executing in-situ processing proof of concepts,” said NGD Systems founder and CEO Nader Salessi.
Salessi added the SBIR grant will help accelerate the commercialization of products with in-situ processing features as well as foster the widespread adoption of computational storage.
NSF’s SBIR program supports the private sector in efforts to commercialize new technologies and offers opportunities for startups and small businesses to undertake scientific research and development.
Irvine, California-based NGD Systems offers intelligent solid state drives for data centers.
