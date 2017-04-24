Northrop Unveils North Dakota-Based Autonomous Tech Facility

Northrop Grumman has unveiled a new 36,000-square-foot facility in Grand Forks, North Dakota, that is built to foster the use of autonomous systems.
The company said Friday the facility is located the Grand Sky Unmanned Aerial Systems Business and Aviation Park and focused on research and development, operations and mission analysis, aircraft maintenance, maintainer, operator and pilot training efforts.
Janis Pamiljans, a corporate vice president and president of Northrop’s aerospace systems business, said the work to be performed at Grand Sky will support the needs of the company’s clients and ongoing R&D efforts on autonomous technology.
“We’ve long been a supporter of UAS and other activities in this region including our relationships with area colleges and universities and the Northern Plains UAS Test Site,” Pamiljans added.
Northrop also plans to build a new hangar in a bid to increase the company’s access to the Grand Forks Air Force Base, which houses a RQ-4 Global Hawk squadron.
