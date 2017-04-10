Northrop, Wesco Extend Agreement on F-35 Supply Chain Services

Wesco Aircraft has extended its contract with Northrop Grumman for supply chain services in support of the F-35 fighter aircraft program.08
Valencia, California-based Wesco said Thursday it will continue to provide supply chain support for C-class aerospace hardware under the extended agreement with Northrop’s aerospace systems business.
Dave Castagnola, president and CEO of Wesco, said the agreement builds on Wesco’s “long-standing” partnership with Northrop.
Wesco also provides hardware services for Northrop’s autonomous systems; hardware and electronic products for Northrop’s aerospace systems locations; and chemical management services for the aerospace and defense contractor’s mission systems division under separate agreements.
