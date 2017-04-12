NTT Group Launches Threat Intelligence Center to Help Address Global Security Challenges

NTT Group has established a Global Threat Intelligence Center in a push to increase coordination and collaboration of the company’s intelligence resources intended to help clients address security challenges worldwide.
The company said Tuesday its security business aims to contextualize threat information as well as implement a unified threat intelligence approach through the center.
GTIC is built to also support the collection, application and distribution of threat-related information among managed security services analysts, research analysts, network security engineers, professional security service consultants and incident response teams.
“The formation of the GTIC involves transformational change in the way we combat cyber crime, applying advanced regional countermeasures to protect our clients, while understanding that the threats are borderless and have no boundaries,” said Steven Bullitt, vice president of threat intelligence and investigation at NTT’s security unit.
The center will use NTT’s threat intelligence platform to track current and emerging cyber threats and vulnerabilities as well as orchestrate, analyze and process data into intelligence.
GTIC also seeks to help clients access intelligence data through the publication of security bulletins and multiple threat reports.
