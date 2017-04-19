Orbital ATK launched a Cygnus spacecraft Tuesday as part of the company’s seventh operational cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station under NASA‘s Commercial Resupply Services-1 contract.
The company said Tuesday the S.S. John Glenn spacecraft lifted aboard a United Launch Alliance-built Atlas V rocket to deliver 7,600 pounds of cargo including food, clothing, crew supplies, spare parts, laboratory equipment, scientific experiments and 38 cubesats which will be deployed in the coming months.
NASA noted that the supplies will aid dozens of new and existing investigations conducted in support of science and research efforts such as studies on cancer-fighting drugs, crystal growth and atmospheric reentry.
Oncolinx‘s ADCs in Microgravity experiment will test antibody-drug conjugates, designed to serve as targeted cancer therapies, in microgravity to support ongoing efforts to bolster chemotherapy effectiveness.
S.S. John Glenn will also conduct three secondary OA-7 missions upon its departure from the space station including the delivery of the Saffire-III payload experiment designed to study the behavior of fire in microgravity as well as the deployment of four cubesats used for weather monitoring and ship tracking.
Other investigations to be supported as part of the Cygnus launch include the CLYC Crystal Growth experiment, which aims to discover the conditions for the development of defect-free crystals, and the Thermal Protection Material Flight Test and Reentry Data Collection investigation.
Orbital ATK Launches 7th Cargo Resupply Mission to Space Station
