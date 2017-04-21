Qafis Biometric Technology and Assured Enterprises have teamed up to provide digital security platforms and services to organizations in both public and private sectors.
Qafis CEO Edwin Nicolaas said in a statement released Thursday the company will integrate its Biometric Security Socket Layer and identity authentication platforms with Assured Enterprises’ code scanning and cybersecurity assessment tools.
AssuredScanDKV is a software scanning platform that works to detect vulnerabilities in an organization’s data network by uncovering dynamic link libraries in executable files.
Assured’s TripleHelix is a platform that works to assess cyber vulnerabilities and exposures and has a Regulatory Compliance Dossier and a CyberScore tool that works to measure network risks.
Qafis’ line of BSSL biometric security platforms is designed to help industry, government and law enforcement agencies perform identity verification.
Qafis, Assured Enterprises Forge Digital Security Partnership
Qafis Biometric Technology and Assured Enterprises have teamed up to provide digital security platforms and services to organizations in both public and private sectors.
Qafis CEO Edwin Nicolaas said in a statement released Thursday the company will integrate its Biometric Security Socket Layer and identity authentication platforms with Assured Enterprises’ code scanning and cybersecurity assessment tools.
AssuredScanDKV is a software scanning platform that works to detect vulnerabilities in an organization’s data network by uncovering dynamic link libraries in executable files.
Assured’s TripleHelix is a platform that works to assess cyber vulnerabilities and exposures and has a Regulatory Compliance Dossier and a CyberScore tool that works to measure network risks.
Qafis’ line of BSSL biometric security platforms is designed to help industry, government and law enforcement agencies perform identity verification.