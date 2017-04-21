Dave McOmber
Governments agencies have turned to hybrid cloud platforms in order to both take advantage of cloud capabilities and support legacy systems, QTS Realty Trust Executive Vice President Dave McOmber said in a Federal News Radio panel discussion posted Thursday.
McOmber, who is in charge of public sector and federal sales at QTS, participated in the discussion with Bill Zielinski of the Federal Acquisition Service‘s office of information technology and Todd Simpson of the Food and Drug Administration to tackle cloud adoption and the modernization of legacy IT and mobility systems in the federal government.
Panel Moderator Tom Temin writes McOmber noted new federal government applications have already moved to the cloud while legacy applications and systems that are interdependent and cannot be migrated remain in data centers.
“There are certain things that are going to be purpose-built and perfect for the cloud, but there are some things that will remain [on-premise],” McOmber said.
Hybrid cloud adoption efforts in government look to reduce operations and maintenance costs, accelerate access to the latest technologies and boost cybersecurity, the report noted.
McOmber also discussed the potential use of commercial data centers to host federal government data and offer support, scalability and security for classified information at reduced cost.
Temin writes agencies have commenced hybrid infrastructure development efforts that combine data centers, shared tenancy and government-specific clouds to support the implementation of cloud computing services as well as continue operations on legacy applications that cannot be migrated.
QTS’ Dave McOmber: Federal Gov’t Cloud Adoption Focused on Hybrid Infrastructure
Dave McOmber
Governments agencies have turned to hybrid cloud platforms in order to both take advantage of cloud capabilities and support legacy systems, QTS Realty Trust Executive Vice President Dave McOmber said in a Federal News Radio panel discussion posted Thursday.
McOmber, who is in charge of public sector and federal sales at QTS, participated in the discussion with Bill Zielinski of the Federal Acquisition Service‘s office of information technology and Todd Simpson of the Food and Drug Administration to tackle cloud adoption and the modernization of legacy IT and mobility systems in the federal government.
Panel Moderator Tom Temin writes McOmber noted new federal government applications have already moved to the cloud while legacy applications and systems that are interdependent and cannot be migrated remain in data centers.
“There are certain things that are going to be purpose-built and perfect for the cloud, but there are some things that will remain [on-premise],” McOmber said.
Hybrid cloud adoption efforts in government look to reduce operations and maintenance costs, accelerate access to the latest technologies and boost cybersecurity, the report noted.
McOmber also discussed the potential use of commercial data centers to host federal government data and offer support, scalability and security for classified information at reduced cost.
Temin writes agencies have commenced hybrid infrastructure development efforts that combine data centers, shared tenancy and government-specific clouds to support the implementation of cloud computing services as well as continue operations on legacy applications that cannot be migrated.