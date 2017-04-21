QTS Realty Trust has received Advanced Consulting Partner designation from Amazon Web Services after the data center services provider met requirements necessary to help clients manage AWS cloud platforms.
QTS said Thursday it invests in technology platforms that support access to AWS and other public cloud providers.
AWS consulting partners include professional and information technology services companies that support customers’ efforts to design, architect, build, migrate and manage workloads and applications in the cloud.
The Managed AWS service offering works to help customers manage and increase their visibility of workloads that run on AWS.
QTS’ cloud management platforms are designed to support various AWS services such as Elastic Compute Cloud, Virtual Private Cloud, Elastic Block Storage, Data Archival Service, Relational Database Service, Identity and Access Management, Route 53 DNS Service and Direct Connect, among others.
QTS Gains AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Designation
QTS Realty Trust has received Advanced Consulting Partner designation from Amazon Web Services after the data center services provider met requirements necessary to help clients manage AWS cloud platforms.
QTS said Thursday it invests in technology platforms that support access to AWS and other public cloud providers.
AWS consulting partners include professional and information technology services companies that support customers’ efforts to design, architect, build, migrate and manage workloads and applications in the cloud.
The Managed AWS service offering works to help customers manage and increase their visibility of workloads that run on AWS.
QTS’ cloud management platforms are designed to support various AWS services such as Elastic Compute Cloud, Virtual Private Cloud, Elastic Block Storage, Data Archival Service, Relational Database Service, Identity and Access Management, Route 53 DNS Service and Direct Connect, among others.