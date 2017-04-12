Raytheon Completes Update to JPSS Common Ground System’s Data Processing Component

Raytheon has updated the data transport and processing component of the Joint Polar Satellite System‘s common ground system.
The company said Wednesday the update is intended to optimize data processing and dissemination as well as system availability and cybersecurity of CGS ahead of the upcoming JPSS-1 launch and future satellite missions.
JPSS satellites work to provide weather and environmental data to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA, Defense Department and international partners.
Matt Gilligan, vice president of Raytheon’s navigation and environmental solutions segment, said the updated CGS is designed to deliver 11 terabytes of downlinked data from the JPSS constellation daily to regional forecast centers.
Raytheon added the CGS elements for flight operations will also undergo an update as the final major step before the launch of JPSS-1 in September.
JPSS CGS supports the Raytheon-built Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on JPSS-1 as well as the Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System, which NOAA uses for weather forecasting.
