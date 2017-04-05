Raytheon has tested an updated electric gun that will be integrated on a company-built radar-guided weapon system against ballistic missiles as part of a series of “tech refresh” projects.
The company said Tuesday the updates to the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System were implemented to help sailors and soldiers fire weapons at varying rates and consume less ammunition.
Phalanx uses a computer-controlled radar and a 20-millimeter gun designed to automatically acquire, track and engage enemy threats.
The live-fire tests demonstrated the system’s operational capacity as well as design modifications that include replacements to the Phalanx pneumatic motor, compressor and storage tanks, Raytheon noted.
Raytheon Evaluates Electric Gun for Phalanx Close-In Weapon System
