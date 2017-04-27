Raytheon and the U.S. Navy have completed a preliminary design review of an air surveillance radar technology the company developed to provide simultaneous anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and air traffic control support for aircraft carriers and amphibious warfare ships.
The company said Wednesday the PDR validated that the Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar is on track for system development and delivery to various ship classes of the Navy.
Raytheon secured a $723.1 million contract in August 2016 to build, integrate and test an engineering development model of EASR for the Navy.
The new radar will replace the Volume Search Radar for the Gerald R. Ford–class carriers as well as the AN/SPS-48 and AN/SPS-49 radar systems for numerous ship classes.
The company based the EASR design on the service branch’s AN/SPY-6(V) integrated air and missile defense radar designed for use on DDG-51 Flight III destroyers.
EASR previously completed an integrated baseline review and combined systems requirements and system functional assessments.
Raytheon, Navy Review Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar Design
Raytheon and the U.S. Navy have completed a preliminary design review of an air surveillance radar technology the company developed to provide simultaneous anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and air traffic control support for aircraft carriers and amphibious warfare ships.
The company said Wednesday the PDR validated that the Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar is on track for system development and delivery to various ship classes of the Navy.
Raytheon secured a $723.1 million contract in August 2016 to build, integrate and test an engineering development model of EASR for the Navy.
The new radar will replace the Volume Search Radar for the Gerald R. Ford–class carriers as well as the AN/SPS-48 and AN/SPS-49 radar systems for numerous ship classes.
The company based the EASR design on the service branch’s AN/SPY-6(V) integrated air and missile defense radar designed for use on DDG-51 Flight III destroyers.
EASR previously completed an integrated baseline review and combined systems requirements and system functional assessments.