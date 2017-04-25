Raytheon has completed a $5 million warehouse at the company’s facility on the Navajo Nation near Farmington, New Mexico.
The three-hectare warehouse is part of Raytheon’s 9.5-hectare Dine facility that was established on the Navajo Nation more than 25 years ago, the company said Monday.
Taylor Lawrence, president of Raytheon’s missile systems business, said the project was supported by a partnership between the company, Navajo Nation and the state of New Mexico.
The Dine facility supports the production and storage of parts for 12 missile programs such as the Tomahawk cruise missile, Javelin weapon system and Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile.
The warehouse construction project created 70 jobs such as assembly line operators, engineers, supervisors and managers, Raytheon noted.
Raytheon Opens Missile Tech Warehouse on Navajo Nation
