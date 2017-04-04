Raytheon to Help Reduce Risk of Space Object Kill Vehicle Under $60M MDA Contract

Raytheon has won a three-year, $59.6 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency to carry out a technology risk reduction effort for the Multi-Object Kill Vehicle platform.
The Defense Department said Monday the contract is part of MDA’s strategy to boost performance and decrease risk for communications systems; high sensitivity multi-band sensor; survivable processor; KV divert and attitude control system; bus sensor and sensor pointing; and engagement management.
Work will occur in Tucson, Arizona through April 2, 2020.
The contract was awarded through a competitive procurement process via the FedBizOpps website.
MDA will obligate $8.8 million at the time of award from fiscal 2016 and 2017 research, development, test and engineering funds.
Raytheon’s MOKV kill vehicle is designed to destroy objects in space through sensor, guidance, propulsion and communication technologies.
