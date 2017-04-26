ReedGroup Wins DoD Contract to Provide Clinical Medical Guidelines

ReedGroup has won a contract from the Defense Department to provide clinical medical guidelines for all U.S. military branches.
The Department of the Navy‘s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery chose ReedGroup’s MDGuidelines offering through a competitive procurement process, the company said Tuesday.
Joe Guerriero, senior vice president of ReedGroup’s MDGuidelines business, said the company seeks to help military care providers adopt a systematic approach to clinical treatment through evidence-based guidelines.
Guerriero added ReedGroup provided DoD with a table that explains how medical guidelines are created and outlines the professional credentials of individuals involved in the process.
The guidelines will support more than 4,000 medical personnel who serve nearly 1 million service members each year.
