Boeing has decided not to submit a proposal for Belgium’s recapitalization program that seeks to replace the country’s fleet of Lockheed Martin-built F-16 jets, FlightGlobal reported Wednesday.
“We regret that after reviewing the request we do not see an opportunity to compete on a truly level playing field with the… F/A-18 Super Hornet,” the company said in a statement.
Leigh Giangreco writes the aerospace company noted that it would direct its resources toward initiatives that aim to get new orders, advance investments in new technology platforms and support clients worldwide.
Belgium plans to allocate approximately $4 billion in funds to procure 34 new fighter jets to replace its current fleet of 59 F-16A/Bs.
Other fighter jets that remain in the competition include Lockheed’s F-35, Dassault Aviation‘s Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon and Saab‘s Gripen E, the report added.
Boeing’s decision came a month after Belgium issued a request for proposals for the fighter jet replacement program.
Report: Boeing Ends Belgium F-16 Replacement Contract Pursuit
