DCNS and Thales have secured a $4.1 billion contract from France’s defense procurement agency to develop jointly five intermediate frigates for the French navy, Defense News reported Monday.
Prime contractors DCNS and Thales will respectively serve as shipbuilder and electronics provider of the frigates dubbed Belharra class by DCNS, writes Pierre Tran.
The defense procurement agency said the contract was awarded on Thursday and the first delivery will occur in 2023, Tran reported.
French defense minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that Belharra frigates will enter service in 2025 and will work to protect French maritime operations against threats such as submarines, the report stated.
DCNS said Friday the construction of a Belharra frigate will require two million hours of work, including 300,000 hours for design efforts.
France’s future frigates will feature Thales-built Sea Fire four flat antenna radar and MBDA-made Aster 30 missiles, DCNS added.
The frigate’s information processing systems will be updated incrementally to adapt to operational and technological changes over a nearly 40-year period, DCNS noted.
Report: France Awards $4B Frigate Devt Contract to DCNS, Thales
DCNS and Thales have secured a $4.1 billion contract from France’s defense procurement agency to develop jointly five intermediate frigates for the French navy, Defense News reported Monday.
Prime contractors DCNS and Thales will respectively serve as shipbuilder and electronics provider of the frigates dubbed Belharra class by DCNS, writes Pierre Tran.
The defense procurement agency said the contract was awarded on Thursday and the first delivery will occur in 2023, Tran reported.
French defense minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that Belharra frigates will enter service in 2025 and will work to protect French maritime operations against threats such as submarines, the report stated.
DCNS said Friday the construction of a Belharra frigate will require two million hours of work, including 300,000 hours for design efforts.
France’s future frigates will feature Thales-built Sea Fire four flat antenna radar and MBDA-made Aster 30 missiles, DCNS added.
The frigate’s information processing systems will be updated incrementally to adapt to operational and technological changes over a nearly 40-year period, DCNS noted.